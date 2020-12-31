Wyoming County students recognized for helping members of military

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — One West Virginia National Guard member is showing his appreciation for care packages he received in Afghanistan.

Justin Grimmette received a care package while serving overseas. The package was put together by members of the Future Leaders Program at Westside High School. The program is run by the National Guard. Students boxed up the care packages back in February of 2020.

To show his appreciation for those students, Grimmette made a plaque that includes an American Flag, an Afghan Flag, the NATO Flag, the Resolute Fort Flag, which is where he was stationed, and coins made for his unit. On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, he presented the plaque to those in the program for all of the work they do for members of the military.

“It changes everything just to know that you have support back home, that’s rooting for you and waiting for you to get back. It fills your heart,” Grimmette explained.

Grimmette said he loves the idea of the Future Leaders Program, and he is grateful for the program’s support.