WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local county wants to educate business owners on the law when it comes to ATV lodging.

The Wyoming County Prosecutor and the Wyoming County Health Department will hold a meeting with ATV lodging owners on the laws governing new business. The meeting will be held on December 1, 2022, at the Casteel Event Center on Main Street in Pineville

The heart of the matter is mandatory health inspections for new and current businesses as well as the tax laws in the county.

Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop said he wanted to educate first before applying the law.

“We want to give them the tools they need to open up a lodge and operate it safely within the confines of the law,” said Bishop. “So we decided instead of coming down with a hammer out of the gate we would offer we would offer an educational phase to this.”

The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm.