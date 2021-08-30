Wyoming County woman left with mess after flooding

NORTH SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Waist deep water rushed past April Bledsoe’s home in North Spring, taking debris, valuables, and hope with it.

“I seen water everywhere, I mean it was just everywhere. So I hurry and pull my car in and run across this bridge and the bridge was covered in water, and all I could think about was my dogs, my daughter-in-law and my grand babies,” Bledsoe explained.

Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Wyoming County on Monday, April 30, 2021. Bledsoe said everything seemed fine when she left to run a quick errand, but she came back to chaos.

“I was probably gone about 15 minutes, the creek was fine when I left. I mean it was seconds, but it was pouring the rain, the rain was coming down so hard,” said Bledsoe.

She said her entire property was almost underwater, just inches from the top of her porch.

“I’ve never seen this water do this. I’ve seen it get big ,but I’ve never seen it get this big,” said Bledsoe.

After doing her best to clear some of the debris, she said the only thing she and her family can do is just hope it does not get this bad again and hope the county does something about the creek.

“We can get us a new bridge, maybe get a permit or something to dip the creeks. Because something needs to be done because these creeks are too low, they need to be dipped. I think that’s what is causing a lot of flooding around here is these creeks need to be dipped,” said Bledsoe.