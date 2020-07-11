Wyoming County woman makes over 4,000 masks to sell and donate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Wyoming county found a way to keep herself busy during the pandemic that also can keep you safe and comfortable.

In the last six months, face masks slowly became a part of our everyday lives. With the recent passing of the mask mandate, it’s now more important than ever to have access to a mask.

That’s where Amber Simmons and her mother can help. They made and sold over 4,000 masks to the public. A third of those masks, they donated to hospitals fire departments and nursing homes.

“I work at Jackie Withrow hospital so we needed them for my job and then it spread like wildfire. I mean we shipped them to ten different states. We went from North Carolina to South Carolina all the way to Alaska and we are getting ready to ship them to Canada later this week,” said Simmons.

Her mother gets the fabric locally and tries to use affordable materials. Simmons sells the masks at affordable prices at flea markets or in shopping center parking lots.

“We can make custom masks if we can find the fabric. We also offer kids masks, adult masks. We’ve had anything from military masks to West Virginia of course, all the way to we had a custom order of coffins and hearses for the local funeral home. So, we’ve had any kind of design you could ask for,” said Simmons.

Simmons said they couldn’t keep this up if it were not for the support of the community, and the shoppers that continue to come back for more.

“My mom actually makes them. She sewed many many years, so she does all the hard work. A little piece of her heart goes in to every mask. We try to make sure people are protected during this time,” said Simmons.

Amber and her mother want to give people the opportunity to wear something they enjoy, that will also keeps them safe.

Simmons said this makes her mother feel useful and is a great way to get the whole family involved. Making sure people stay safe in a unique way.

If you are interested in getting a custom mask you can reach out to Amber Simmons on Facebook.