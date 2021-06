MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — One woman in Wyoming County is living her dream of owning a boxing gym while honoring her brother, Ashley McNeely, in the process.

Hope McNeely opened A-Train Boxing and Fitness in Mullens. She and her brother got the idea to open the gym a few years ago. She lost her brother back in 2017.

Now, she is helping kids learn how to box, while teaching them the importance of positivity.