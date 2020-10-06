Wyoming East closed due to COVID-19

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education confirmed Wyoming East High School is closed due to COVID-19.

A positive case was confirmed at the high school on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The health department made the decision to close the school after conducting contact tracing. This means all sports and other activities are suspended immediately, and students will begin learning remotely.

Health officials believe the case is from community events, and was not transmitted from within the school. The school will be deep cleaned and sanitized before the school reopens.