CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It was championship Saturday in Charleston, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors stepped on the court to defend their AA State Title, against the top seeded Parkersburg Catholic.

These two teams met at the beginning of the season and Parkersburg Catholic won 62-28. Saturday, March 12, 2022 looked rather similar, as Catholic was able to secure a win and the AA State Title 67-35. Catholic went into the half up 33 to 13 and they never took their foot of the gas; able to capitalize on Easts mistakes.

“I just think when we got down big early, it just got in our heads,” said senior Hannah Blankenship.

Success shots were hard to come by for East, they only shot 28% from the field, while Catholic shot 53%, for awhile it felt like Catholic could not miss.

“Either game we didn’t shoot the ball well, and they shot the ball well you know. When Huffman can drive and kick it and their guards are hitting it, you know they are a good team and hard to defend. Again I think if we would have shot a little bit better it would be a much closer game,” Head Coach Angie Boninsegna.

Leslie Huffman for Parkersburg Catholic lead the floor and the team with 19 points. For a young team, with only one senior, getting back to the state tournament is impressive in itself.

“Really words can’t describe how proud I am of this team this year. We lost four of the people on our starting lineup. We were fortunate enough to get Abby back. I am so proud of this crew for getting to this point,” said Boninsegna.

“I told them before we started, its not over until its over. I have been blessed to be on both sides of this, it’s just part of it, it’s a game. There is more to life than basketball. Outside of ball it’s just more about the relationship I have with the team, the girls and Angie,” Blankenship said.

While Hannah is right, there is more to life than basketball, there was still plenty to celebrate. Three of the Lady Warriors were named to the Class AA All Tournament Team. That team included Madison Clark, Hannah Blankenship and Kayley Bane.

Even though the Warriors did not end up with a ring, they can still call themselves one of the best programs in the state and have a group of warriors to remind them of that.

“Pride right now is what I am feeling. I am feeling this way towards the kids, towards my coaching staff and towards the while community of Wyoming County,” Boninsegna said.