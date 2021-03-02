Wyoming East Girl’s Basketball team goes into 2021 season with target on their back

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — It has been about a year since the Wyoming East girl’s basketball team played a game together. Now, they are finally back on the court.

Senior Skylar Davidson said they have one thing on their minds.

“Our goal is to get to states and we want to make a statement. A state championship would be our biggest goal, but wherever we end is a blessing,” Davison said.

The Lady Warriors were the State Runner Up in 2019, and technically that honor still stands because there was no state champion in 2020. The Warriors finished last season 15-7 after losing to PikeView in the regional elimination game; something Sarah Saunders said left a bad taste in their mouths.

“Just knowing that the last game that we played was one that we lost. We don’t want that to happen again. We want the last game we play to be a winning game. We have unfinished business so we need to go prove everyone wrong,” Saunders said.

The Warriors are number one in the AP pre-season poll, proving to be the team to beat this year.

They are in good hands, though, as they are led by two seniors who work hard to set the example for their younger teammates. Head Coach Angie Boninsegna said their positive attitudes are contagious.

“They really do a good job. They give a positive example on and off the court, especially with our young girls, like the freshmen. They try to lead them in plays and stuff. They are a little family,” Boninsegna said.

A team that plays for one another, looking to end their season leaving it all on the Civic Center floor. Something for which Daisha Summers has been longing.

“It would mean a lot for us to make a state championship. It was my freshmen year when I got to touch the civic center floor, I would love to go out there and get a ring and everything else,” Summers said.

The Warriors start their season Friday, March 5, 2021 at home against Oak Hill.