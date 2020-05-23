Wyoming East recycling club wins several awards

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming East recycling club was honored for their work promoting recycling.

The Wyoming East Friends of the Earth won the Dupont Plastic Recycling Award for recycling more than 18,000 pounds of plastic last year. They also won the REAP Recycling Power Point Award, and club member, Amy Vest, won the Environmental Female Hall of Fame Award. Those awards will bring a little more than $1,000 to the club.

Brittany Bauer is a teacher at Wyoming East High School. She said she is so proud of the students.

“I don’t think many people realize how many hours they put into this. This is an every day, two hours after school at a minimum. It’s lugging 20 pound bags to our recycling trailer, it’s like a crossfit workout, I mean, it’s tough, and they’re so dedicated because they want to make a difference in their community,” Bauer explained.

Amy Vest is a Junior at Wyoming East. She said she is thinking about pursuing a career in environmental science.

“It would be awesome to something in the environmental field or a science field, or something like that. Ms. Bauer has really helped me…expand my knowledge of the environment and science,” Vest said.

Some of the award money will go to Vest personally, the rest will go into the club to fund its activities for the next year.