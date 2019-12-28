Wytheville woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at ex-boyfriend

WYTHEVILLE, VA (WVNS) – A Wytheville woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after she tried to run her ex-boyfriend off the side off the road and then fired her gun at his car on December 26, 2019.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the 4200 block of East Lee Highway in Wythe County. Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man by the name of Jestin Ray Christley.

He said that his ex-girlfriend attempted to crash into his car with her own car while traveling on East Lee Highway, also stating that he pulled into a construction site off the roadway after gaining control of his vehicle. He identified the ex-girlfriend as Tammy Michelle Hounshell.

Christley told deputies, after running him off the roadway, Hanshell pulled into the construction site where he was, pulled out her handgun and fired one round through the passenger side window of Christley’s car as he was sitting in it. She then put the handgun through the window and Christley was able to grab the barrel of the gun.

They struggled over the weapon and another round was fired into the vehicle missing Christley. He was able to take the gun from Hounshell. Christley called 911 and waited until law enforcement arrived.

Tammy Hounshell left the scene. She was arrested at her house by deputies shortly after the incident.

Hounshell is facing several charges including attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle.

She is being held without bond and was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail.