YMCA of Southern West Virginia gears up for reopening with a new look

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will reopen on Monday, Aug. 29, 2020 after shutting down five months earlier due to the former stay at ome order.

CEO Jay Rist said while closed, the full time staff helped with the $300,000 remodeling project of the top floor of the YMCA.

“The weight room is up stairs with the wellness center equipment so you’ll be able to do free weighs, cardio and select rise strength training all upstairs now,” Rist said.

Rist said if members want to enjoy this new gym, they will be required to wear a mask, to follow along with COVID-19 guidelines. But they can remove the mask once they are on a piece of equipment.

“With the Governors mandate we do want people wearing masks inside as they go to the spot where they’re going to be working out, they will pull the mask off do their workout or whatever they need to do,” Rist said. “But if they are just stopping and talking and they are not socially distance then they need to be masked up.”

All members will have their temperatures taken when they enter the building. The YMCA will also require members to update their information, in case of a positive case at the gym. Rist said he is excited to see all of the members reactions to the upgraded facility.

“Because the people that have been here that know what it looked like before we closed are going to be blown away I think with the new look of it once we reopen,” Rist said. “So I’m looking forward to to just seeing the reactions from our members.”

For more information on their reopening, plan you can visit YMCA of Southern West Virginia.