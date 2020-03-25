YMCA of Southern West Virginia offers virtual workout classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is offering virtual work out classes while their Beckley facility is closed.

People can click a link posted to the Y’s social media pages. That will bring you to a ZOOM conference video chat app or website. That is where live instructors, like Angie Hartsuch, teach everything from cardio, to strength training and dance.

She told 59 News that you do not have to have gym equipment to participate!

“Maybe if you don’t have equipment at home you can use cans of food or bottles of water or sets of dumbbells,” Hartsuch said. “Whatever you’ve got and we just sort of make it work. “

They try to offer at least three virtual classes a day. People do not have to be a registered member at the Y to take a virtual class.