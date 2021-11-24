YMCA of Southern West Virginia prepared for 45th annual Thanksgiving Day Run

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is gearing up for the 45th annual Thanksgiving Day Run at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex Thursday, November 25, 2021. This year the race has over 180 runners pre-registered of all ages.

The event features both a one and five-mile course with awards given to the top three male and female finishers in the five-mile run and walk. Jason Logan with the YMCA said the event has grown year after year and become a community tradition.

“It’s very exciting that people look at this as a tradition for Thanksgiving day and people are getting involved in the community to stay healthy and be able to get out and participate.”

For those interested in participating, it’s not too late! Runners and walkers still have a chance to register Thursday morning join in the fun from 7-8 a.m. The fun run will start at 8:10 a.m., runners at 8:20 a.m., and walkers at 8:30 a.m.