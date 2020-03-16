YMCA of Southern West Virginia takes several steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Several plans have been put in place by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s CEO, Jay Rist , to ensure health and wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, The Y has made the decision to:

1. Close the downtown facility effective March 16th. During that time, they will be performing annual Maintenance & Cleaning week to ensure that every corner of the building is sanitized and ready to go when they reopen, which will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

2. Keep the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex, including all of its facilities, closed. The outer loop track may still be used. On-Site parking may or may not be accessible during this time.

3. Postpone the start of the YMCA Spring 2020 Youth Programming Session. This includes all youth programs in the areas of Camps, Swim Lessons and Youth Sports.

4. Suspend YMCA Afterschool. The Afterschool Program will be offered again when school is back in session.

5. Postpone the 41st YMCA International Dinner. Originally scheduled for April 5th, the event will be held sometime in the near future with a date to be determined.