YMCA of Southern WV gets donation to begin next phase of renovations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is still pushing forward with the renovations of its current building. Back in August 2020, the gym reopened after Phase One of renovations was completed, which included the remodel of the top floor.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 CEO Jay Rist said the American Electric Power Foundation was donating $100,000 to help with Phase Two renovations.

“Including, hopefully, an elevator so we have access for our seniors and people who have a hard time walking or navigating our steps to all three floors,” Rist said. “We are also looking at a couple other different aspects of the building, the group X studio and that whole wing the group x studio and the old free weight room, and trying to look and see what it would take to service those two areas.”

Ronn Robinson with AEP said it is important to help a focal point in the city of Beckley continue to serve the area.

“People know what they Y does and how it contributes back to the community, not only in health and wellness, but in so many other ways from child care to youth development,” Robinson said.

Rist said this year has been tough for everyone and to have a partnership with AEP is amazing.

“Obviously, we had to apply for it and go through a couple of rounds, but we were fortunate enough that American Electric Power Foundation found that what we are doing for Phase Two was worthy and going to have a huge impact on our community and they awarded us this great gift so we are very thankful for it,” Rist said.

Rist said they are hoping to begin the Phase Two renovations in the Spring of 2021.