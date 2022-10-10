BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local program is helping parents keep their kids active during days off school.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley offers School Days Off, a program that provides childcare for working parents. Kids play games, do arts and crafts and swim in the Y’s pool as part of the program.

Josie Showalter, child care director for the Y, explains how the program helps local parents.

“It’s a program that we started up and we’re doing any day that Raleigh County is closed, including snow days or prescheduled days but the YMCA is operational,” said Showalter. “We’re gonna open up the facility and parents can pre-register and bring their children to use the YMCA’s facility and amenities while they work and get child care.”

You do not have to be a member of the YMCA to utilize this program.