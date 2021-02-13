YMCA opens registration for youth swim league

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is taking applications for the 2021 School Swim League.

The program is for elementary and middle school children. Kids must be able to swim at least one length of freestyle in the 25-meter pool.

Ryan Gylerson is the membership and wellness coordinator for the YMCA. He said this swim course is more competitive and advance then your average swim course.

“It kind of gives kids an opportunity to get involve and kinda get a taste of competitive swimming,” Gylerson said.



Registration will end on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Registration will include a T-shirt, swim cap and awards. For more information about how to register your kid, you can visit their website.