YMCA ‘Snow Day Out’ program aims to help working parents

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just because kids have a snow day, that does not always mean parents have a day off work.

The next time it snows and school is cancelled, people can drop their kids off at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley for the snow day out program. Kids get to do activities like swimming, basketball, and games.

Membership coordinator, Ryan Gilkerson, said, the program is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

“School day out is a program we have here that really benefits working moms and dads, whether it is a holiday or a snow day in Raleigh County, parents can bring their children here, member or non-member and drop their kids off, we’ll take care of them. We have events here that we’ll do.”

Parents can pack their children lunch and snacks, or pay an additional $5 to have a lunch provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

YMCA holds snow day programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA holds snow day programs"

Local brewery wins top award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local brewery wins top award"

Concord's Head Football Coach buckles down on recruiting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord's Head Football Coach buckles down on recruiting"

Local business owner discusses what he wants to hear ahead of Governor's speech

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business owner discusses what he wants to hear ahead of Governor's speech"

Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months"

State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News