YMCA ‘Snow Day Out’ program aims to help working parents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just because kids have a snow day, that does not always mean parents have a day off work.

The next time it snows and school is cancelled, people can drop their kids off at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley for the snow day out program. Kids get to do activities like swimming, basketball, and games.

Membership coordinator, Ryan Gilkerson, said, the program is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

“School day out is a program we have here that really benefits working moms and dads, whether it is a holiday or a snow day in Raleigh County, parents can bring their children here, member or non-member and drop their kids off, we’ll take care of them. We have events here that we’ll do.”

Parents can pack their children lunch and snacks, or pay an additional $5 to have a lunch provided.