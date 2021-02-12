YMCA to host lifeguard classes for general public

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you ever thought about becoming a lifeguard as a possible career, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia will be hosting classes soon.

Membership and Wellness Coordinator, Ryan Gylkerson, said lifeguards are essential because a lot of pools cannot open if they don’t have enough of them. He also said in the past, they see a drop in available lifeguards throughout the area.

“It is really tough in our area,” Gylkerson said. “They can now take the skills, certification, and go to the different public pools or even here at the YMCA, and perhaps land them some good employment.”

Classes will begin in Spring 2021.