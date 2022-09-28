GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma made his return to the Mountain State.

Ma made several performances around New River Gorge National Park, from the Grandview Overlook to Stone Cliff.

Eve West, Chief of Interpretations for the Park, explained why Ma visited the park.

“So he came to New River primarily because we are the newest National Park in the National Park system,” said West. “He has been going around to different parks and doing similar types of things where he would play in different venues in the park and that’s what he did here.”

Ma will be performing in Wheeling this Thursday, September 29, exactly 50 years after he first performed there.