Young entrepreneur has big plans for new business in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– A young entrepreneur in Greenbrier County has big plans to start her own small business. Music has always played a big role in 18-year-old Alex DeGraff and her dad, Adam’s lives. The father-daughter duo, both music teachers in the area, but wanted to expand their horizons.

“We’ve been renting a studio and we had a concert space there and we both taught but it started to become something we were outgrowing,” Alex DeGraff said. “So, we needed to find something bigger and with more options for us to make it our own. So, here we are.”

They purchased the old bridal shop on Main Street in Ronceverte. DeGraff is spearheading the renovations and business plan for this new concert venue and studio space. All in hopes of helping to revitalize the downtown area.

“Were trying to bring some life into this town that is so ripe with potential,” DeGraff added.

DeGraff said she was tired of hearing her friends talk about leaving the area in hopes of better opportunities.

“I hear a lot about minimal job opportunities from young people or there’s not very many things to do here that keeps young people in the area,” DeGraff added. “It makes me so sad when all my friends want to get out of here.”

So, through her love of music, she decided to create The Veridian; an art space and concert hall for up-and-coming artists and musicians to showcase their work.

DeGraff said she wants her new music venue to be a destination for both young and old music lovers alike.

“I want to create a place that keeps people here and makes people want to come back and draws people in from other areas,” she said.

The Veridian plans to open for music lessons in December and host live music in early 2022