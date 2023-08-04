WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — LIV Golf is at the Greenbrier Resort for the first time and young fans got the opportunity to get signatures from some of their favorite golfers.

On the practice green there were sections gated off for fans to throw out their favorite hat or towel to get some of their golf heroes to sign some of their gear.

Zach Burtch and Reagan Bollin both said it was a cool experience to get to see some of their favorite golfers.

Burtch hung out at the gated area, hoping to get Brooks Kopeka’s autograph.

“I’ve been a fan of him since I started golf in 2019. He’s awesome,” Burtch said.

Bollin’s favorite golfer is Bubba Watson, so she waited around with hopes of leaving with something to remember him by.

“Why do you like him? Because he won the Masters in 2014 and that is the year I was born,” Reagan Bollin said.

The fun continues on the green Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:15 P.M.