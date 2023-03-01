FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A counselor at the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Center Youth Reporting Center has been charged with solicitation of a minor and distributing/displaying obscene matter to a minor.

Marion County Rehabilitation Center Youth Reporting Center. WBOY image.

Marion County’s Prosecuting Attorney confirmed to 12 News that Megan Jarrett gained access to the minor victim through her job at the Rehabilitation Center.

Jarrett, who is 30 and lives in Fairmont, is accused of sending various types of explicit photos to the juvenile victim through Snapchat.

According to the criminal complaint filed against her, a probation officer saw the explicit photos on Tuesday, Feb. 21, as well as messages that said “You can have all the parts but I can’t legally date you. And you wouldn’t anyway,” and “also gotta stop hitting on you.” The messages also allegedly acknowledge that “she will get in trouble with the law,” according to the complaint.

A woman who says she is related to the victim is encouraging the family of anyone young family members in such programs to check in with them.

“Could be your kid, your family member, your loved one,” the relative said. “Even a friend. So reach out, make sure you know what’s going on in your loved ones’ lives because this is just too much. It’s ridiculous that’s something not being done. So make sure that your child’s not being court-ordered to go see a counselor that’s taking advantage of them.”

12 News has chosen not to publish the name of the relative to protect the identity of the victim.

A hearing for Jarrett has not been scheduled yet, according to the prosecutor’s office.

12 News contacted the Youth Reporting Center for comment but was told that information had to come from the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which has not yet responded to 12 News’ request for comment.