Zera House holds ‘miles for survivors’ fundraiser

GARY, WV (WVNS)- Zera House is asking you to get your miles in to fundraise for their organization.

Grace Brannen, head of office operations at Zera House, said their organization aims to help women heal after being sexually exploited or trafficked

She said this “Miles for Survivors” event allows you to get in some steps anywhere in the country and track them on your phone.

Whatever miles and goals you set goes towards helping out the organization.

“You do it yourself. We have things you can post to social media like hey I’m doing this event. You go out to your friends and family and say this is something I’m committing to this is what Zera House does. This is the cause they are committed to and here is what I’m going to do for them,” Brannen said.

For more information on signing up for the event, visit their Miles for Survivors website. All signups can be done on online!