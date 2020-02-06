Zera House nearing completion, looking for volunteers

(WVSN) — Sex trafficking victims will soon have a safe place to live. For two years, the Zera House has been under construction, but it is almost finished.

They are looking for volunteers to help with the final stages of construction which should be completed in April. Erica Bishop, the Head House Mom and Program Coordinator for the Zera House, said they are also looking for volunteers to live at the house with the women.

“We’re looking for women who have just a heart to serve and to love these women, they’ve been through so much,” Bishop explained.

Zera House will only be accepting women volunteers. They will provide all of the training. If you are interested, visit http://zerahouse.org.