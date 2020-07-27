Zera House seeking volunteers to help women at refuge home

GARY, WV (WVNS)- If you have a passion for helping others heal, then those at Zera House have opportunities available to you.

Grace Brannen, head of office operations, said Zera House is in need of a house mom and a resident assistant.

The organization works with women who’ve been sexually trafficked or exploited. Volunteers are currently building a refugee home where women can go to heal and learn skills to transition into society.



These positions are not paid.



Brannen said they are looking for those who can love and inspire these women as they rehabilitate.

“Being able to really stand strong and help these women because they need someone strong and reliable and just able to work with them. Very passionate of course, because these women have been through so much,” Brannen said.

You can find applications available on their website.