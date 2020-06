BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Changes are coming to the Kroger Shopping plaza in Beaver.

Long John Silvers, a longtime staple of the area, is coming down. The franchise, located in the plaza, is both closed and vacant, and now the building is being demolished.

It is unclear what will take its place, but according to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurant chain is accepting applications for a new location on Ritter Drive.