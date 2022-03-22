Toughman Contest Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
57°
Beckley
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Meadow River Rail Trail hopes to bring tourism to …
Video
Top Stories
Bluefield High School takes home academic bowl trophy …
Mural created by Bluefield High School students unveiled
Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft
Mountaineer Food Bank hosts food giveaway
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Top Stories
A lot more clouds today as we remain dry and warm
Video
Top Stories
Quiet and a Bit Warmer Tonight
Video
Monday with a silver lining: 70s and Sunshine all …
Video
Chilly night tonight but spring-like weather moves …
Video
Morning sprinkles give way to afternoon sunshine
Video
Contests
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Breakfast Club Giveaway
College Basketball Bracket Challenge
Easter Dinner Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Contest Winners
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
NBA at 75: 2000s saw MJ-LBJ shift, ‘Malice at the …
Top Stories
Marc-Andre Fleury among the winners at NHL trade …
Top Stories
Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive …
US SailGP team capsizes 6 days ahead of $1 million …
Maxey scores 28 as 76ers, without Harden, Embiid, …
LeBron scores 38 in Ohio return, Lakers crush Cavs …
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Remarkable Women
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
2021 Founder’s Day of Caring
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Crime In The Coalfields
Entertainment
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Toughman Contest Ticket Giveaway
Trending Stories
Easter Dinner Giveaway
Route 19 reopened after punctured gas line
Shady Spring rallies around family battling cancer
Deputies looking for man reported missing in Fayette …
Missing Raleigh County man found
State Fair of WV announces Clay Walker as next performer
Family of Quantez Burks, NAACP hold press conference …