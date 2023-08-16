CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple projects have been completed, are under construction, or are planned by the WVDOH across multiple local counties.

There were 27 slide repairs completed, with 17 others scheduled or under construction for McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 10. Two bridge projects were completed and 12 others are under construction in the district.

Other projects are also planned and will later be scheduled as the WVDOH catches up on many years worth of underfunded road maintenance.

Throughout Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, since January 2023 there have been 27 slide repairs completed that include:

Mercer:

Brush Creek Falls Road piling wall- completed March 29, 2023

Falls Mills Road piling wall- completed February 11, 2023

Bluecort Road soil nail project- completed July 14, 2023

McDowell:

15 slide repair projects on Anawalt Ridge Road including nine piling walls and six soil nail projects- all work completed by July 18, 2023

Havaco-Wilcoe soil nail project- completed February 17, 2023

Bull Creek Road soil nail project- completed June 8, 2023

Three piling walls on Skygusty Highway- completed May 2023

Yukon-English piling wall- completed August 4, 2023

Raleigh:

Hensley Mountain Road soil nail project- completed May 19, 2023

Wyoming:

Lillydale-Oceana soil nail project, July 31, 2023

Logan-Campus soil nail project, completed July 24, 2023

Slide repairs include phases that are visible to the public on the ground, and phases behind the scenes that appear like cones on the ground to drivers. Each location needs a specific design, and as those designs are being finished the WVDOH put cones and signs to keep roads open under design as many times as possible.

The 17 other slide repair locations that are under construction or are scheduled for construction in District 10 in the next few months include:

Mercer:

Two piling walls on Ada-Ingleside Road

Cheesy Creek Road piling wall

Old Matoaka Road soil nail project

Rock Road soil nail project

Sandlick Road piling wall

East End Slip soil nail project

Old Bramwell Road soil nail project

Rock Road piling wall

McDowell:

Yukon Substation piling wall

Welch-Gary piling wall

Panther-Mohawk Road piling wall

Belcher Mountain Road piling wall

Cucumber Creek Road soil nail project

Premier-Welch piling wall

Atwell Branch Road soil nail project

Raleigh:

Tommy Creek Road piling wall

The slide repair projects are not the only projects being worked on. The WVDOH crews and contracting partners are also working to repair or replace 14 bridges located in District 10.



The completed bridge projects include:

McDowell:

Kimball Slab replacement, completed April 14, 2023

Raysal Arch replacement, completed July 24, 2023

The other bridge projects that are under construction include:

Mercer:

Airport Road-John Nash new bridge construction

Grant Street replacement

McDowell:

Mohawk replacement

Coalwood replacement

Newhall #1 and #2 replacement

Superior Bridge replacement

Hale Street replacement

Raleigh:

Marsh Fork rehabilitation

Stanaford Road replacement

MacArthur Bridge rehabilitation

Wyoming:

Ralston Branch replacement

Due to the amount of roadwork, the WVDOH created an interactive map where scheduled ground work and and project dates can be found. The map is updated every two weeks, with new projects included as they are scheduled.

Despite the amount of information that the map can provide, it cannot answer everything for the 36,000 plus miles of roads. Because of this, the WVDOH set up a citizen response line that is staffed from 7:30-4:00 each day, for individual citizens with questions at 833-WV-ROADS. The WVDOH will reply with details about the specific roadways in question within seven days. There is also an online form at transportation.wv.gov where citizens can fill out a form by clicking on Request Road Work.