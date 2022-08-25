UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident.

More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. The accident happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash is blocking both northbound and southbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation said to take these detours.

Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then South to Charleston

Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, Traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer accident on I-77 impacts the morning commute for Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Fayette County Dispatch said a tractor-trailer crossed the median and flipped over. West Virginia 511 stated this accident closed both northbound lanes and southbound lanes on I-77 at MM 62.5.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post, “traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and Route 61, please use extra caution on these roads due to the large influx of traffic on the roadway.”

