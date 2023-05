BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 2:13 P.M., a tractor-trailer wrecked on Harper Road between Lake Stephens and Route 305.

The road is currently closed and all traffic is being routed down Central Avenue.

State Police is investigating the scene along with Trap Hill Fire Department and Lester Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

