GHENT, WV (WVNS) — According to WV 511, an accident with an overturned truck is causing a traffic backup in the Ghent area.

The accident, reportedly consisting of two vehicles, happened on the Exit 28 I-77 entrance ramp in Ghent, West Virginia.

The ramp remains open, however traffic is still backed up. Drivers should expect delays and remain cautious when driving through the area.

Stick with 59News for more information and other traffic updates.