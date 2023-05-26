PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — As people celebrate Memorial Day, local police want to stress for travelers to not drink and drive.

Most police departments will have increased patrols this upcoming holiday weekend to keep an eye out for those drinking and driving.

59News was able to talk to Captain Tommy Blankenship with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. He said it’s a good idea to have someone who is not drinking, who can be a designated driver, or someone you can call to pick you up if you are too impaired to drive. He also encouraged other drivers to drive defensively.

“People on the road need to pay attention to the other vehicles around them. If someone is swerving toward them they should be able to react to miss them,” said Tommy Bailey, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

A DUI conviction could mean losing your license.