CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — There are 15 construction projects, including a project to upgrade US 19 to three lanes from Shady Spring to Beaver, that were a part of a bid letting managed by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program will help fund the project.

This project will greatly improve access for local people and travelers along an extremely congested section of US 19. Todd Rumbaugh | P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction

Projects included on the July 11 letting:

US 19 three-lane upgrade, Shady Spring to Beaver (Raleigh County)

District 8 guardrail replacement (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties)

ADA curb ramps, Spring Valley, West Huntington, Huntington, and Westmoreland (Cabell and Wayne counties)

ADA curb ramps, Chapmanville, Omar, and Switzer (Logan County)

State Street streetscape project, Madison (Boone County)

Cedar Grove sidewalk renovations (Kanawha County)

Interstate 77 paving, US 50 to Williamstown Pike (Wood County)

Interstate 79 interchange renovations, Burnsville interchange (Braxton County)

US 33 Sheriff Fred Gaudet Bridge, eastbound and westbound renovation (Upshur County)

Upgrade and widening on Van Voorhis Road (Monongalia County)

Everettville Bridge replacement (Monongalia County)

Elk Creek East Bridge renovation (Harrison County)

Exit ramp upgrades and widening, Interstate 79 Exit 124 (Harrison County)

US 50 paving. (Grant County)

WV 28 paving, Crystal Valley to Blues Beach. (Hampshire County)

Many factors must be considered before a bid is awarded, such as if a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. When a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, the consequences of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether enough reasons exist for the differences in estimates. In most cases, projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, however there are times when it can take longer.

In cases where the DOH decided that a project that needs constructed by a contractor, it goes through the bid letting system. Bid letting’s are scheduled opportunities for contractors to review and bid on multiple construction projects at once. They are managed through the online Bid Express System once or twice a month. Any contractor that wishes to bid must subscribe before bids can be accepted on projects.