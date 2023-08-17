GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Beginning at 7 A.M. Thursday, August 17, 2023, through Friday, September 8, 2023, County Route 24/1, Shawver Mountain Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 1.44 to 1.45 for a full replacement of the bridge. There is a chance of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances that could affect the project schedule.

During that time, alternate routes are to be taken.

People driving are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and to be cautious while traveling in the area.