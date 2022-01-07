Both I-77 southbound lanes closed due to accident, expect delays

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Both southbound lanes of I-77 at mile marker 1.5 are currently closed due to a car accident.

Mercer County Dispatch said the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, DNR, Bluefield Fire Department, and Green Valley Volunteer FD are all on scene. There is no word on whether or not any injuries occurred.

According to WV 511, traffic is being detoured at the Princeton exit at mile marker 9. All drivers should expect delays and travel through the area with caution.

Stick with 59News while we provide updates on the accident.