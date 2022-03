LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – An accident in Greenbrier County has closed both lanes of County Route 219.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, the accident happened near Maple Carriage Drive, and as of yet no injuries have been reported.

Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, Greenbrier EMS, Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, and Lewisburg Police Department are all on scene.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News for more updates.