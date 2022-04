WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Both lanes of I-64 Eastbound and Westbound are closed after a car crash earlier today, April 27, 2022.

According to 511 and Greenbrier Dispatch both lanes of I-64 Eastbound near mile marker 180 are still closed while first responders are on the scene.

Injuries were reported, and the injured have been transported to Roanoke for their injuries.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.