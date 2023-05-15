CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beginning on May 22, 2023, County Route 60/3 in Greenbrier County will be closed temporarily to allow for a bridge replacement.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, The bridge replacement over Otter Creek in the Crawley area will cause Hunter Road (CR 60/3) to be closed from 8 AM on Monday May 22, 2023, to Friday, May 26, 2023.

All properties within the closure zone will be able to be accessed through Miller Road (CR 60/3 & CR 20/4) and James River & Kanawha Turnpike (CR 60/32).

Drivers are of course asked to travel safely and obey all traffic signals through construction zones and detours.

The schedule for construction is not expected to change, however, updates will be made accordingly due to weather or other circumstances.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.