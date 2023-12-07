BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Recently, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced a funding of $13,480,000 for construction of a new overpass bridge and road improvements in Bluefield.

“When we wrote and negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I fought to ensure the transportation needs of West Virginia’s rural communities were taken into account. Today’s funding announcement is welcome news and will ultimately help both residents and visitors who are traveling in and around Bluefield and the surrounding area. This is the kind of core infrastructure project we intended the IIJA to support and I’m looking forward to seeing it constructed and completed,” said Senator Capito.

This project will construct an overpass bridge and touch upon road improvements to make an intermodal facility. A railroad underpass located on Old Bramwel Road/County Route 11/”Midway Tunnel” will also be remodeled as well.