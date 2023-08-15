LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — An intersection in the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County is closed due to a car crash.

According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a crash near Washington Street and Jefferson Street has closed the intersection. Traffic detours will be needed to keep traffic moving in the area.

Alternate routes through Court Street and/or Holt Lane are available.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious while travelling through the area.

