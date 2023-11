SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 12:07 P.M., a two car accident was reported on the 1200 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Sophia.

The southbound lane of Robert C. Byrd Drive is shutdown temporarily, waiting for a wrecker to come and clean up the accident.

Sophia Police Department, Coal City Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department, and Best Ambulance arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.