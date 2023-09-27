MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — On September 27, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on Main Street in Mount Hope.

According to Sherriff Mike Fridley, after the crash, the car caught fire and was immediately put out. A juvenile was driving the car and officers believed that the juvenile was suffering from a medical emergency before the accident occurred.

Due to this accident, the road was temporarily closed for one hour, but is now reopened. Mount Hope Fire Department and General Ambulance both arrived on the scene.

This incident still remains under investigation.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.