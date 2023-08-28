UPDATE: Monday, August 28, 2023 @ 11:46 AM | MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead after an earlier car accident on I-77 in Mercer County.

Bluefield Rescue Squad confirmed one person died due to injuries sustained during the accident.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Stick with 59News for updates.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An official statement from West Virginia 511 reports a lane closure on I-77 South.

At approximately 10:00 AM West Virginia 511 reported a vehicle crash had occurred on I-77 South at mile marker 2.0. The left lane heading southbound remains closed and drivers are expected to have delays.

Drivers are asked to take a detour at Exit 9 southbound in Princeton to U.S. 460 where drivers are expected to also face traffic delays.

Injuries are unknown at this time, as West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and 106 Green Valley are on reportedly on scene, according to Mercer County Dispatch.