BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 1:32 P.M., a car accident occurred on the 2200th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive, in front of the Vecellio and Grogan Inc. supply shop.

Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care EMS came to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

No road closures were reported.

