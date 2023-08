BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 3:18 P.M., a car accident was reported off the 3900th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive, near the area of the Beckley Auto Mall.

Injuries were reported at this time. The extent of the injuries was not released.

Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care EMS arrived on scene.

No roads were closed due to the accident.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.