SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 3:15 P.M., a 2 vehicle car accident was reported on Cherry Creek Dip on the 600th block of Flat Top Road.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Ghent Fire Department, and Ghent Ambulance came to the scene.

Flat Top Road is completely closed as of now.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.