A two car accident was reported in Beckley on the 600th block of New River Drive. Injuries were reported, however, the extent of the injuries was not released. According to WV 511, New River Drive remains open.

Anyone driving is asked to remain cautious when travelling through the area.

The Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, and a JanCare ambulance responded to the scene.

