UPDATE: Traffic moving following car accident on I-64

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 UPDATE: SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is moving once again following car accident on I-64 westbound in Summers County.

We are told the accident involved a mini-van. We do not know if there were any injuries.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck in Summers County caused portions of I-64 westbound to close and traffic is beginning to back up.

According to Summers County Dispatch, the wreck occurred near mile marker 139. Police, Fire and EMS units are on their way to the scene. It is unknown whether or not any injuries have occurred.

