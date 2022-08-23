HINTON, WV (WVNS) — With school beginning soon, the City of Hinton continues to update the community on the 17th Avenue culvert collapse.

According to the City of Hinton Government Facebook Page, the Department of Highways stated that 90 feet of culvert pipe has been inserted under the roadway and should lessen the chance for roadway failure.

The technical drilling should be finished by Wednesday, August 24, 2022, which should help them complete their plan.

Drivers and commuters should find alternate routes until the repair is complete. The situation will continue to be monitor as it continues to progress.